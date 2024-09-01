AIOU commences spring 2024 exams

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Final exams for Matric, FA, and ICom programs offered in the Spring 2024 semester by Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) are set to begin today (Monday, September 2) across the country.

According to the University, the roll number slips have been uploaded to the students' CMS portals, and the date sheet is available on the university's website at www.

aiou.edu.pk.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, has instructed to ensure the provision of basic facilities for students at the examination centers.

On the special instructions of the Vice-Chancellor, the roll number slips for Matric and Intermediate exams have also been uploaded to the AIOU mobile Application, which is available on the Google Play Store.