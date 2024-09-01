Open Menu

AIOU Commences Spring 2024 Exams

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2024 | 04:00 PM

AIOU commences spring 2024 exams

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Final exams for Matric, FA, and ICom programs offered in the Spring 2024 semester by Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) are set to begin today (Monday, September 2) across the country.

According to the University, the roll number slips have been uploaded to the students' CMS portals, and the date sheet is available on the university's website at www.

aiou.edu.pk.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, has instructed to ensure the provision of basic facilities for students at the examination centers.

On the special instructions of the Vice-Chancellor, the roll number slips for Matric and Intermediate exams have also been uploaded to the AIOU mobile Application, which is available on the Google Play Store.

Related Topics

Google Mobile Nasir Allama Iqbal Open University September

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

17 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

17 hours ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

18 hours ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

20 hours ago
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

20 hours ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

21 hours ago
 Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

24 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

24 hours ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

1 day ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan