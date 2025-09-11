AIOU Holds Mehfil-e-Milad To Mark Ashra Rahmat-ul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH)
Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University( AIOU) held Mehfil-e-Milad to mark Ashra Rahmat-ul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) with deep religious devotion and reverence.
On the special directives of Vice Chancellor Professor, Dr. Nasir Mahmood, various academic, religious and spiritual programs were organized during this sacred period to acquaint students with the golden principles of the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) Seerat-un-Nabi, said a press release issued here Thursday.
In this regard a spiritually enlightening Mehfil-e-Milad for women was organized by the Department of Pakistan Studies, where more than 15 women Naat reciters presented tributes in the court of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).
The hall resonated with Naat recitations, creating a spiritually uplifting atmosphere while the participants repeatedly expressed their emotions with exclamations of “Subhan Allah."
Participants warmly congratulated the Chairperson of the Department of Pakistan Studies, Dr. Samina Yasmeen on the successful and graceful organization of Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).
The ceremony concluded with a collective prayer for the safety and progress of the country, rehabilitation of flood victims, divine help for the oppressed Muslims of Palestine and Gaza, the advancement of the university and the everlasting security and stability of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Digital media key partner in sustainable development: Arab media officials
UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral relations, regional developments
Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025
UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over non-compliant ad
UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Research and Development Council� ..
PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Qatar after Israeli attack
Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diversity, dialogue at Monocle’s ..
PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training Institute Hyderabad to Drive D ..
Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakistan villages
TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam on September 16
Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround Jalalpur Pirwala
Security forces kill 19 Khwarij in Mohmand District
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District Coordination Committee reviews administrative, security issues45 seconds ago
-
AIOU holds Mehfil-e-Milad to mark Ashra Rahmat-ul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH)47 seconds ago
-
Two killed in road accident in Hazro53 seconds ago
-
AC Nida Iqbal conducts inspections in Kohat54 seconds ago
-
KP decides to outsource poor performing hospitals11 minutes ago
-
PESCO notifies power suspension on various feeders11 minutes ago
-
Four killed in Kharan firing11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Rawalpindi for implementing flour, bread prices with stakeholders’ cooperation11 minutes ago
-
Barrister Aqeel Malik meets Pakistani diaspora in Uganda11 minutes ago
-
BD delegation visits Patriata, lauds Punjab Govt for promoting tourism21 minutes ago
-
Three killed, three injured in Karachi area21 minutes ago
-
Man held with 2416 bottles of liquor31 minutes ago