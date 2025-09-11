Open Menu

AIOU Holds Mehfil-e-Milad To Mark Ashra Rahmat-ul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH)

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2025 | 05:00 PM

AIOU holds Mehfil-e-Milad to mark Ashra Rahmat-ul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University( AIOU) held Mehfil-e-Milad to mark Ashra Rahmat-ul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) with deep religious devotion and reverence.

On the special directives of Vice Chancellor Professor, Dr. Nasir Mahmood, various academic, religious and spiritual programs were organized during this sacred period to acquaint students with the golden principles of the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) Seerat-un-Nabi, said a press release issued here Thursday.

In this regard a spiritually enlightening Mehfil-e-Milad for women was organized by the Department of Pakistan Studies, where more than 15 women Naat reciters presented tributes in the court of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The hall resonated with Naat recitations, creating a spiritually uplifting atmosphere while the participants repeatedly expressed their emotions with exclamations of “Subhan Allah."

Participants warmly congratulated the Chairperson of the Department of Pakistan Studies, Dr. Samina Yasmeen on the successful and graceful organization of Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

The ceremony concluded with a collective prayer for the safety and progress of the country, rehabilitation of flood victims, divine help for the oppressed Muslims of Palestine and Gaza, the advancement of the university and the everlasting security and stability of Pakistan.

Recent Stories

Digital media key partner in sustainable developme ..

Digital media key partner in sustainable development: Arab media officials

31 minutes ago
 UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral re ..

UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

45 minutes ago
 Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

1 hour ago
 UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over n ..

UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over non-compliant ad

2 hours ago
 UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Researc ..

UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Research and Development Council� ..

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Q ..

PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Qatar after Israeli attack

2 hours ago
Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diver ..

Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diversity, dialogue at Monocle’s ..

2 hours ago
 PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training ..

PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training Institute Hyderabad to Drive D ..

2 hours ago
 Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakist ..

Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakistan villages

3 hours ago
 TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam ..

TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam on September 16

3 hours ago
 Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround ..

Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround Jalalpur Pirwala

3 hours ago
 Security forces kill 19 Khwarij in Mohmand Distric ..

Security forces kill 19 Khwarij in Mohmand District

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan