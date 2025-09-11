AIOU holds Mehfil-e-Milad to mark Ashra Rahmat-ul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University( AIOU) held Mehfil-e-Milad to mark Ashra Rahmat-ul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) with deep religious devotion and reverence.

On the special directives of Vice Chancellor Professor, Dr. Nasir Mahmood, various academic, religious and spiritual programs were organized during this sacred period to acquaint students with the golden principles of the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) Seerat-un-Nabi, said a press release issued here Thursday.

In this regard a spiritually enlightening Mehfil-e-Milad for women was organized by the Department of Pakistan Studies, where more than 15 women Naat reciters presented tributes in the court of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The hall resonated with Naat recitations, creating a spiritually uplifting atmosphere while the participants repeatedly expressed their emotions with exclamations of “Subhan Allah."

Participants warmly congratulated the Chairperson of the Department of Pakistan Studies, Dr. Samina Yasmeen on the successful and graceful organization of Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

The ceremony concluded with a collective prayer for the safety and progress of the country, rehabilitation of flood victims, divine help for the oppressed Muslims of Palestine and Gaza, the advancement of the university and the everlasting security and stability of Pakistan.