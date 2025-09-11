AC Nida Iqbal conducts inspections in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kohat Nida Iqbal visited RHC Gumbat on Thursday under the public agenda of

the government.

On this occasion, she made a detailed inspection of the staff register, medicine stock register, cleanliness

and other matters.

She stressed on providing better and timely medical facilities to the patients and directed the staff to provide

all possible facilities to the people.

Moreover, she also visited various markets and reviewed the prices, quality and cleanliness of vegetables,

fruits, grocery stores and other food items.

Legal action was taken against the shopkeepers over poor sanitation conditions and violations of price list.