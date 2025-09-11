Open Menu

AC Nida Iqbal Conducts Inspections In Kohat

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2025 | 05:00 PM

AC Nida Iqbal conducts inspections in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kohat Nida Iqbal visited RHC Gumbat on Thursday under the public agenda of

the government.

On this occasion, she made a detailed inspection of the staff register, medicine stock register, cleanliness

and other matters.

She stressed on providing better and timely medical facilities to the patients and directed the staff to provide

all possible facilities to the people.

Moreover, she also visited various markets and reviewed the prices, quality and cleanliness of vegetables,

fruits, grocery stores and other food items.

Legal action was taken against the shopkeepers over poor sanitation conditions and violations of price list.

Recent Stories

Digital media key partner in sustainable developme ..

Digital media key partner in sustainable development: Arab media officials

38 minutes ago
 UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral re ..

UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

53 minutes ago
 Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

1 hour ago
 UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over n ..

UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over non-compliant ad

2 hours ago
 UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Researc ..

UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Research and Development Council� ..

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Q ..

PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Qatar after Israeli attack

2 hours ago
Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diver ..

Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diversity, dialogue at Monocle’s ..

2 hours ago
 PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training ..

PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training Institute Hyderabad to Drive D ..

2 hours ago
 Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakist ..

Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakistan villages

3 hours ago
 TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam ..

TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam on September 16

3 hours ago
 Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround ..

Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround Jalalpur Pirwala

3 hours ago
 Security forces kill 19 Khwarij in Mohmand Distric ..

Security forces kill 19 Khwarij in Mohmand District

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan