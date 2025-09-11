Open Menu

District Coordination Committee Reviews Administrative, Security Issues

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2025 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The eighth District Coordination Committee meeting convened in Rawalpindi on Thursday, was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Dr Hassan Tariq, to address a range of critical administrative and security matters.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Police, Intelligence, Islamabad Electric Supply Company, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd, Customs, Anti-Narcotics Force, and other key government departments.

The Committee conducted a comprehensive review of the city's administrative and security landscape. The participants were briefed on various issues, including traffic management, the law and order situation, and measures to combat begging.

Reports were also presented on the ongoing action against non-custom paid vehicles, the elimination of encroachments, the prevention of drug smuggling, and the registration of religious seminaries.

Dr Hassan Tariq, in his address, stressed the importance of inter-departmental cooperation. He said that all departments should maintain close contact and take coordinated steps so that relief and better facilities can be provided to the citizens.

He directed that a "zero tolerance policy" be strictly enforced to improve traffic flow, maintain law and order, and eradicate drug-related crimes.

The Committee resolved to take action under the new begging act, aiming for a more effective and lasting solution to the problem. It also reviewed the crime rate and other security arrangements in the city following the recent evacuation of Afghan refugees.

Furthermore, Dr. Tariq called for effective and indiscriminate operations against non-custom paid vehicles and encroachments.

The meeting concluded with a directive for all departments to ensure follow-up actions on the reports they had submitted.

