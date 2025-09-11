Two Killed In Road Accident In Hazro
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2025 | 05:00 PM
HAZRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) At least two men were killed in a road accident near Kalo Stop in Hazro tehsil on Thursday when a speeding
bus collided with their motorcycle.
The victims Ismail and Shiraz died on the spot. A Rescue 1122 team shifted the bodies to Tehsil Headquarters
Hospital Hazro for medico-legal formalities.
Initial investigation suggested reckless driving as the cause of the accident, and further probe is underway.
