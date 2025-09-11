Four Killed In Kharan Firing
Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2025 | 04:50 PM
KHARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Four persons were killed in a firing incident that took place near Kharan area of Balochistan, tv channels quoting Police sources reported on Thursday.
According to initial reports, unknown assailants opened fire and killed four persons near Kharan area
of Balochistan.
The police team after receiving reports reached the spot and shifted the dead to hospital.
The search operation is underway to arrest the outlaws.
