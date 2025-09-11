Open Menu

Four Killed In Kharan Firing

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Four killed in Kharan firing

KHARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Four persons were killed in a firing incident that took place near Kharan area of Balochistan, tv channels quoting Police sources reported on Thursday.

According to initial reports, unknown assailants opened fire and killed four persons near Kharan area

of Balochistan.

The police team after receiving reports reached the spot and shifted the dead to hospital.

The search operation is underway to arrest the outlaws.

