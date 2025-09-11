- Home
Commissioner Rawalpindi For Implementing Flour, Bread Prices With Stakeholders’ Cooperation
Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2025 | 04:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Amir Khattak on Thursday emphasized the importance of a collaborative approach, stating that officials must work in coordination with stakeholders including flour mills, market committee members, and traders to implement official prices of flour and bread effectively.
He specifically directed the authorities to ensure that Roti (bread) and Naan are sold at official prices.
The commissioner was chairing the price control meeting, with key officials, including Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema and Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazarat Ali Shah in attendance.
The meeting reviewed the outcomes of ongoing crackdown on flour overpricing across the division.
It was informed that in the last 24 hours, total fines of Rs 318,000 were imposed, with 16 establishments sealed on that count. It included Rs 133,000 in fines and 10 places sealed in the Rawalpindi District; Rs 7,000 in fines in the Jhelum District; Rs 33,000 in fines and 10 places sealed in the Chakwal District; and Rs 145,000 in fines and two places sealed in the Murree District.
Similarly, a total fine of Rs 277,500 was levied with three outlets sealed for for overpriced Roti across the division, including Rs 83,000 in fines and two places sealed in the Rawalpindi District, Rs 3,000 in fines in the Attock District, Rs 78,500 in fines in the Jhelum District, Rs 56,000 in fines in the Chakwal District, and Rs 57,000 in fines and one place sealed in the Murree District.
