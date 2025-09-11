Open Menu

KP Decides To Outsource Poor Performing Hospitals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2025 | 04:50 PM

KP decides to outsource poor performing hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to outsource the management of hospitals with poor performance.

Provincial Health Advisor, Ehtesham Alion Thursday announced that administrative control of such hospitals would be handed over to the private sector.

Initially, two hospitals have been selected for outsourcing. These include Category B, C, and D level hospitals. According to Ali, the step aims to ensure that the public receives high-quality treatment at government expense. He clarified that the hospitals are not being privatized, but only their management is being entrusted to private organizations.

He further explained that government employees in these hospitals would continue to perform their routine duties, while any shortage of medical staff, equipment, or other resources would be fulfilled by private companies.

The health advisor added that the initiative would help resolve long-standing issues such as OPD services, staff attendance, cleanliness, patient care, and the functionality of medical equipment.

