PESCO Notifies Power Suspension On Various Feeders

Published September 11, 2025

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The PESCO on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 12th September from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. resultantly consumers of Haryana, Naguman and Auxiliary 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said that power supply will remain suspended from D.I.Khan Grid Station on 15th September from 7 a.m.

to 11 a.m. resultantly consumers of Muryali 1,2, Tauseef Abad, Qayyum Nagar, Town Hall, City 1,2, MMM Hospital, Jail, Industrial Estate, University feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Taja Zai Grid Station on 13th September from 7 a.m. to 12p.m. resultantly consumers of Lakki City, Old Kachehry, Machin Khel, Dara Tang, Achu Khel, Aba Khel and Begu Khel feeders will face inconvenience.

