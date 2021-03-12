AIOU web link for e-registration of tutors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has opened a link for e-registration of tutors till March 22, 2021.

A spokesman for the AIOU Regional Campus Faisalabad said on Friday that all those tutors who were already registered and for some reasons their profiles were incomplete, could now update their profiles.

The web link https://tutor.aiou.edu.pk would be open till March 22, he added.