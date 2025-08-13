AIOU’s Academic Council Approves New academic programs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The 68th meeting of Allama Iqbal Open University’s (AIOU) Academic Council and the 52nd meeting of the Research and Educational Technology Committee/Academic Planning and Development were held jointly under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood.

Deans of faculties, departmental heads, principal officers and distinguished external education experts participated in the meeting, said a press release on Wednesday.

The council approved some new academic programs, courses and schemes of studies including BS, MS/MPhil and PhD level offerings. Along with this, necessary amendments to existing programs and reforms in line with HEC policies were also endorsed.

On the occasion, the Vice Chancellor stated that the Academic Council is a highly important and responsible forum of the university, playing crucial role in preparing and approving new programs.

He directed that the legal and policy framework of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) must be taken into account and no substandard program should be presented before the Council.

Director Academic Planning and Course Production, Dr. Zahid Majeed presented the Matric (Science Group) and FSc (Pre-Medical, Pre-Engineering) programs, which were approved by the Council.

During the meeting, It was decided that in the first phase, only the Matric Science Group program will be launched in the Spring 2026 semester while the FSc programs will be introduced later.

Deans of all four faculties and departmental heads gave detailed presentations regarding new programs and the review of existing courses.

The Controller of Examinations briefed the meeting about modern reforms in the examination system, while the Director of the Admissions Department discussed further improvements in the admission system.

The Director General of Regional Services also presented proposals for strengthening regional services.

After detailed deliberations, the Council approved all proposed programs.

These decisions will be formally submitted for endorsement in the upcoming meeting of the Executive Council.