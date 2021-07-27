AJK EC announces schedule of re-polling in 04 PS in LA-16, Bagh-03 constituency:

Election Commission of Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday announced the schedule of holding of re-polling in four polling stations of LA-16 Bagh-03 constituency of Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly on July 29

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) : Election Commission of Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday announced the schedule of holding of re-polling in four polling stations of LA-16 Bagh-03 constituency of Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly on July 29.

Re-polling, to be held on July 29th, will start at 8.

00 in the morning and will continue till 5.00 p.m without any pause.

Meanwhile the AJK election commission has appointed Ejaz Abbasi, Naib Tehsildar as Assistant Returning officer for conducting re-polling in four polling stations ,42,134,135 and 136 of LA-16 Bagh-3, AJK Election Commission said in a statement released to the media Tuesday evening.