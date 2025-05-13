Open Menu

AJK Minister Urges UN-backed Solution To Kashmir Issue

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2025 | 08:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Minister for Information Maulana Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah, on Tuesday noted that the Kashmir issue has once again come under global focus due to the recent conflict, calling it solution by implementation of United Nations (UN) backed resolutions.

Addressing a press conference at the National Press Club, Islamabad, he emphasized," if United States (US) President Donald Trump wants to resolve the Kashmir issue, then it should be resolved according to the resolutions of the UN and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people," said a press release.

The AJK minister strongly criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for endangering regional stability through his fascist and irrational policies.

He also condemned India’s efforts to fabricate a false narrative about the Pahalgam attack in order to mislead the international community and justify its aggression against Pakistan.

On the other side, he lauded the Pakistani media for its responsible and fact-based reporting, which he said played a vital role in exposing India’s disinformation campaign.

He further highlighted the long-standing suffering of the Kashmiri people under Indian occupation, describing it as a continued cycle of oppression and state-sponsored terrorism.

The AJK minister also paid tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan’s armed forces, praising their sacrifices and their critical role in defending the nation during the ongoing tensions.

