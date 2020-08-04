AJK Parliamentary Parties meet to discuss Youm e Istehsal programmes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) : , Aug 03 (APP):The Parliamentary Parties of Azad Jammu & Kashmir met at the Prime Minister House in AJK's capital city Monday to discuss Youm e Istehsal programmes.

The meeting, hosted by AJK Prime Minister Farooq Haider Khan, was attended among others by President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehamood Qureshi, Special Assistant for National Security Moeed Yousaf, former Prime Minister AJK Sardar Attiq Ahmed Khan, President PPP Chaudhary Latif Akbar, senior Minister AJK Tariq Farooq, Minister for Health Najeeb Naqqi, Minister for education Iftikhar Gillani, Ameer Jamat e Islami Khalid Mehmood, President JKPP Hassan Ibrahim and PTI leader Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, an official news release said.

The Foreign Minister briefed the Kashmiri leadership about the Kashmir policy and steps taken by the Federal government to highlight the Kashmir issue at international level.

He said a special meeting of all the political parties will be held in Foreign Office on Wednesday.

He assured that people of Pakistan standby with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their just struggle. Pakistan will forcefully raise the Kashmir issue and plight of the Kashmiri people at international level," he added.

Speaking on the occasion the AJK Prime Minister called for launching an aggressive diplomacy to expose the Indian atrocities to the world.

He said Indian expansionist design was potential threat for the world peace. Indian attempt to evoke 35 A was aimed at changing the demography of the state which clearly contradiction of international laws," he said.

The participants strongly condemned the Indian forces aggressions on IIOJK people.