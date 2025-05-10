Open Menu

AJK PM Pays Tribute To Pakistan Army On Successful Launch Of Retaliatory Operation "Bunyan Ul Marsoos"

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2025 | 10:40 PM

AJK PM pays tribute to Pakistan Army on successful launch of retaliatory operation "Bunyan ul Marsoos"

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has paid tribute to the Pakistan Army on the successful launch of retaliatory operation "Bunyan ul Marsoos" against India, targeting dozens of its key military installations across North India.

 In his special statement, issued on Saturday, the Prime Minister praised the Chief of Army Staff of the Pakistan Army, General Syed Asim Munir, for launching a decisive attack against India, saying that the Army Chief has kept his word by delivering a crushing blow to India's warmongering regime.

The Pakistan Army has avenged the blood of innocent civilians martyred in missile attacks carried out by India in the dead of night.

He said that the skill and precision with which the Pak Army carried out strikes, hitting high-value targets inside India, not only left Indians in shock but also surprised the world.

 The Pakistan Army has yet again demonstrated its exceptional capability and professional skill by establishing its dominance in both domains, air and ground.

 He said that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan's armed forces.

"The Kashmiri people are proud of its brave Pakistani forces, who have made the nation proud," the PM said.

 He said that the Pakistani Armed Forces have scripted a new history of courage and bravery while defending the motherland.

