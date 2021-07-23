AJK polls: Security plan for 25 polling stations in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kiani chaired a meeting at the Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh here on Friday to finalise security for 25 polling stations, set up in the city to facilitate Kashmiris to cast their votes for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections, being held on Sunday.

Six SPs, 18 DSPs, 25 SHOs will be deployed at the polling stations.

They would supervise 700 policemen and 100 policewomen at the polling stations.

The DIG Operations directed the officers to complete human and logistical arrangements for provision of security. All voters will be allowed to enter the polling centers only after a thorough body search. All polling stations will also be monitored with the help of CCTV cameras.

SSP Operations Syed Nadeem Abbas, SP Security, SP Dolphin, SP Headquarters, SP Anti-Riots and all divisional SPs including the force participated in the meeting.