AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry to address a gathering in Brooklyn on 2nd October

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech at a public gathering in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday, October 2 at 6 pm, said a statement issued by his office here Saturday.

According to release, preparations had been finalized and President of AJK will address the gathering as a chief guest.