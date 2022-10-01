UrduPoint.com

AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry To Address A Gathering In Brooklyn On 2nd October

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2022 | 08:18 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech at a public gathering in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday, October 2 at 6 pm, said a statement issued by his office here Saturday.

According to release, preparations had been finalized and President of AJK will address the gathering as a chief guest.

