AJK President Terms August 14 A Milestone For Muslims Of South Asia, History
Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2025 | 06:00 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, terming 14 August an important milestone in history, said it was on this day that the world witnessed the emergence of Pakistan as a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent on the world map.
"The establishment of Pakistan was the result of the tireless work and unwavering struggle of its founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” the president remarked. Praising Jinnah’s historic role, Barrister Chaudhry said he was the only statesman who not only altered the course of history but also reshaped the entire geography of the subcontinent.
He said, Pakistan has always been an unwavering supporter of the Kashmir cause and the people of Jammu and Kashmir consider Pakistan as their ultimate destination.
He asserted that Pakistan is ideologically and geographically incomplete without Kashmir, noting that the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir had aligned their fate with Pakistan in 1947, months before its creation. Condemning India’s “nefarious designs” following the 2019 abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, he accused New Delhi of attempting to change the status and demography of occupied Kashmir.
