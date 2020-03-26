AJK Prime Minister, federal minister discuss latest situation of COVID-19

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan and Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur Thursday discussed the latest situation emerging of the corona pandemic in the country including Azad Jammu Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan and Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur Thursday discussed the latest situation emerging of the corona pandemic in the country including Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The federal minister called on AJK PM in federal capital to discuss the outburst of the Covid-19 and the measures taken by the government of Pakistan and AJK to combat the virus, said a statement issued by AJK government.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan apprised the minister that in spite of its limited resources, AJK government was taking all possible measures to protect the masses from the deadly virus.

He further told only one coronavirus positive case has been registered in Azad Jammu & Kashmir. "The government was actively tracing all those people who recently returned to the state from abroad", he added.