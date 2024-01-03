Open Menu

AJK Reels Under Cold Wave.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2024 | 03:30 PM

AJK reels under cold wave.

MIRPUR ( AJK) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 3rd Jan, 2024) Various parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir including the Mirpur division have been under intense cold conditions since the wee hours Wednesday.

The minimum temperature in Muzaffarabad on Saturday dipped by 1. OO degrees C, met department official said.

Mirpur and adjoining areas remained in the grip of dense fog with a minimum temperature of 3.OO degrees Celsius wee hours Saturday partially affecting the daily life.

The lakeside picturesque city was lashed with drizzling mid-last night of Tuesday and Wednesday turning the weather more chilled.

Top mountainous areas of AJK also continue to freeze under an intense cold wave with the mercury settling at a low of minus 3.

0 degrees Celsius.

And in Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir valley the mercury rose several degrees across the illegally occupied Kashmir Valley as the region received a brief spell of drizzling early in the wee hours Wednesday, says a report reaching here Wednesday from across the line of control.

The Met department has predicted rain and snowfall at the top upper reaches during the next 24 hours in Srinagar and some other adjoining parts in the scenic occupied Kashmir valley, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the overnight minimum temperature in Srinagar was reportedly recorded at minus 0.5 degrees Celsius, the report added.

