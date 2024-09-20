MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The Speaker of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly Ch. Latif Akbar on Friday strongly condemned India's plans to hold 'farcical' elections in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) state.

In a press conference at the Kashmir Press Club in Mirpur, Ch. Latif Akbar stated, "The elections being staged by India under the shadow of its military presence can never be a substitute for the plebiscite promised to the Kashmiri people under UN resolutions."

He criticized the Indian government's decision to end the special status of IIOJ&K in 2019 and its subsequent attempts to alter the region's demographic composition by settling Hindu populations there.

He accused India of denying the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination, which had been recognized by the United Nations for the past 76 years.

The AJK Legislative Assembly Speaker expressed his support for the Kashmiri freedom struggle and called upon the journalist community to play a more active role in highlighting the urgency of resolving the Kashmir conflict in line with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He assured the Kashmir Press Club of the AJK government's full cooperation in that regard.

Akbar also condemned the continued imprisonment of Kashmiri political leaders and activists, such as Syed Shabir Shah, Yasin Malik and Asia Andrabi, who had been languishing in Indian jails for years for their fight for the liberation of their homeland.