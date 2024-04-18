AJK Usher o Zakaat signs up for payments through S-Paisa

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The AJK department of Usher o Zakaat and Special Communication Organization (SCO) has signed an agreement to make payments through S-Paisa under which the Zakaat and Usher payments to the poor and destitute segments of the society would be ensured timely on fast track basis.

The agreement ceremony was held at SCO Sector Headquarter Muzaffarabad here on Thursday signed by Sector Commander SCO Col. Muhammad Rashid Khan and Chief Administrator Usher o Zakaat Ch. Abdul Razaq.

Speaking on the occasion, the Sector Commander has said that AJK region mostly comprises on difficult terrains, mountains and steeply up and down tracks and saying that the people of Neelum valley, Leepa valley and Haveli like remote areas are facing harsh weather conditions and SCO is providing them telecommunication services successfully.

Sector Commander said that SCO has already transmitted billions of rupees to needy people under Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) through S-Paisa system and our utmost effort would be to deliver Zakaat funds to poor, needy and destitute segments through S-Paisa system on priority in the same way.

He was of the view that S-Paisa and S-net system would be introduced across Azad Jammu and Kashmir in near future to facilitate the people.

Chief Administrator Usher o Zakaat Ch. Abdul Razaq while speaking in the ceremony he said that initially the system would be launched in Neelum and Haveli districts as a pilot project because the people of these areas have no such facilities available to be benefited and saying that Zakaat deserving people have had to visit the banks far away from their homes which was time consuming and expensive for them and besides , its objective is to make payments transparently and timely while using this modern technology, he said added.

He said that in light of the government approval under this agreement made with the SCO the Zakaat deserving people will able to get their payments through S-Paisa and S-net system on fast track basis within seven days from their personal accounts in their residential areas.

Chief Administrator Usher o Zakaat was of the view that in future this network system would be extended in other areas of AJK through NADRA aiming to benefit the needy people in the same way. He said the AJK PM Anwarul Haque has desire that his government may extend such facilities to the needy and deserving people at their doorsteps.

At the culmination of the ceremony, the Chief Administrator Usher o Zakaat Ch. Abdul Razaq expressed his gratitude to PM AJK who took keen interest for launching this vital project and he also felicitated to DG SCO Major Gen. Umar Ahmed Shah for his commitment and spreading the telecommunication network facilities in remote and hardcore areas of Azad Kashmir to facilitate all walks of life, He maintained.