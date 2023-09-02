Open Menu

Al-Khidmat Foundation's Woman Wing Organizes Free Medical Camp

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Al-Khidmat Foundation's woman wing organizes free medical camp

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :The Al-Khidmat Foundation's woman wing organized a one-day free medical camp on Saturday, in an effort to address the lack of medical facilities for women and children of Kachi Abadi area of Unit no. 10, Latifabad, Hyderabad. Senior doctors, general physicians and gynecologists conducted over 250 free medical examinations and provided free medicines to women and children.

According to a press release, Representative of Al-Khidmat Foundation Woman Wing Farah Naz said women and children lives in "Kachi abadi" areas were facing unavailability of proper medical facilities and the fees of private doctors were often beyond the reach of these individuals, therefore, keeping their difficulties in mind, the Al-Khidmat foundation woman wing organized a one-day free medical camp in village Bachal Laghari of Latifabad unit no.

10.

She further stated that a "Sasta bazaar" will also be organized at the residence of Uzma Nehal near crescent school, Latifabad no. 2, on Sunday, which will offer affordable food items and daily necessities. She hoped that many underprivileged individuals will take benefit from this bazaar.

