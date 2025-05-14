Alhamra To Present 'Drumming'
Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2025 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Lahore Arts Council’s academy of Performing Arts is set to host an exciting musical event titled 'Alhamra Drumming' on Thursday, May 15, at 5PM.
This unique showcase will feature a compelling fusion of drums and traditional musical instruments, offering an exhilarating mix of rhythms and melodies.
Performers will include both instructors and students of the Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts, promising an immersive and energetic auditory experience for attendees.
“Alhamra Drumming” is more than a performance — it is a rhythmic dialogue between tradition and innovation, celebrating the richness of Pakistan’s musical heritage. As a premier institution for arts education, the Alhamra Academy continues to foster talent and inspire the next generation of artists through creative and engaging platforms.
