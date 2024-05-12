PM calls for peaceful resolution in AJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed deep concern over the ongoing situation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), urging all parties to adopt a peaceful course of action to resolve their demands.

The prime minister emphasized that while debate, discussion, and peaceful protests were beauties of democracy, there was no tolerance for taking the law into one's own hands and damaging government properties.

“Unfortunately in situations of chaos and dissent, there are always some, who rush in to score political points,” he wrote on his X timeline.

He also spoke to the Prime Minister of AJK and directed all PML-N office bearers in the region to engage with the leaders of the action committee to find a peaceful resolution.

“Despite the efforts of detractors, the matter is expected to be settled soon,” he said.