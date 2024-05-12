Open Menu

Speaker Summons Parliamentary Leaders' Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Speaker summons parliamentary leaders' meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has called a meeting of parliamentary leaders on Monday at 3:00 p.m. at Parliament House to discuss issues related to scheduling the first parliamentary year of the 5th session of the 16th National Assembly.

The speaker has invited the parliamentary leaders and chief whips from various political parties, including Federal Minister for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazir Tarar, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain, and Members of the National Assembly including Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Malik Amir Dogar, Ijaz Hussain Jakharani, Syed Amin-ul-Haque, Noor Alam Khan, Gul Asghar Khan, and Khalid Hussain Magsi.

The meeting will discuss scheduling the motion of thanks for the President's address and planning for the upcoming budget session.

President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned a session of the National Assembly on Monday, May 13, at 4:00 p.m. at Parliament House. This session will likely address key legislative matters and government priorities.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly Parliament Budget Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Asghar Khan May From Government P

Recent Stories

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2 ..

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts an ..

Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024

2 hours ago
 "Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut a ..

"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024

2 hours ago
 Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharj ..

Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

9 hours ago
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule ..

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed

24 hours ago
 Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

1 day ago
 Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

1 day ago
 Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

1 day ago
 Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

1 day ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan