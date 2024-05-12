Speaker Summons Parliamentary Leaders' Meeting
Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has called a meeting of parliamentary leaders on Monday at 3:00 p.m. at Parliament House to discuss issues related to scheduling the first parliamentary year of the 5th session of the 16th National Assembly.
The speaker has invited the parliamentary leaders and chief whips from various political parties, including Federal Minister for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazir Tarar, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain, and Members of the National Assembly including Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Malik Amir Dogar, Ijaz Hussain Jakharani, Syed Amin-ul-Haque, Noor Alam Khan, Gul Asghar Khan, and Khalid Hussain Magsi.
The meeting will discuss scheduling the motion of thanks for the President's address and planning for the upcoming budget session.
President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned a session of the National Assembly on Monday, May 13, at 4:00 p.m. at Parliament House. This session will likely address key legislative matters and government priorities.
Recent Stories
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Naan association agrees to sell roti at Rs155 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police arrested 18 suspects with two drug dealers5 minutes ago
-
Shopkeepers fined for overcharging5 minutes ago
-
Call to promote book reading6 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates Center for Autism, Rehabilitation, Training in Hyderabad15 minutes ago
-
PGLDS calls for mandatory Hepatitis B vaccination at Birth15 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister KP greets Pakistan Hockey team on winning silver medal in Azlan Shah Cup26 minutes ago
-
Four dead, 1429 injured in 1308 road accidents in Punjab35 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for stealing Wapda wires35 minutes ago
-
12 power thieves booked35 minutes ago
-
Two gangs smashed35 minutes ago
-
Diraan Restaurant : Merriment in desolate place in Hyderabad55 minutes ago