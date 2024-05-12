Kohat Police arrested 18 suspects with two drug dealers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Police arrested 18 suspects, including two drug dealers, during a search operation in various areas of Kohat.

Kohat police have revealed that 13 pistols, dozens of cartridges, 2400 grams of hashish, 270 grams of ice and 3 bottles of alcohol were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons.

The search operation was conducted in Regi Shinokhel, Quraishabad, Kalu Khan Banda and in Banda Maluk Shah. The Police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) City Hafeez Yousafzai and Station House Officer (SHO) City Saifullah along with a heavy contingent of Police and Elite Force participated in the search operation.

During the search operation, the detained persons were shifted to City Police Station for investigation.

Cases were registered against the persons arrested during the operations

