Several injured in roof collapse incidents

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Several people including women and children were injured in roof collapse incidents on Sunday .

According to the details, torrential rain and thunderstorm started in the late evening in tehsil Sillanwali, Bhera, Bhalwal, Sahiwal and Shahpur and many other areas of Sargodha.

Trees, billboards and electricity poles fell down due to thunderstorms and many links roads were blocked. Fortunately, no causality was reported during the heavy downpour and windstorm in the Sargodha division.

According to the the Met department, rain-thundershowers associated with gusty winds are expected at many places in Sargodha division during the next 24 hours.