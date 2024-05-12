Open Menu

128 Power pilferers nabbed In South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2024 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 128 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Sunday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces launched a special crackdown against power pilferers to minimize line losses and prevent power theft across the region.

During the crackdown in the last 24 hours, the teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,  Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and nabbed 128 power pilferers and registered FIRs against 94, MEPCO official added.      

A sum of over Rs5.8 million fine was imposed on the pilferers out of which over Rs four lac was also recovered from the pilferers.

