All Margalla hiking trails reopened for citizens after rain closures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Islamabad residents can once again head to the Margalla Hills as the district administration has reopened all hiking trails that were temporarily closed due to recent rains.

The decision was confirmed by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad here Friday, who stated that the trails had been shut down earlier to ensure the safety of visitors during wet weather. Heavy rainfall in the capital had made hiking routes slippery and risky, prompting the administration to restrict public access.

According to the Deputy Commissioner, the closure was a precautionary measure aimed at avoiding accidents on the steep and uneven pathways. “The safety of citizens comes first, which is why the trails were closed during rainfall,” he explained.

The reopening comes after the Pakistan Meteorological Department reported that there is no forecast of further rains in the coming days.

With the weather outlook clear, officials decided to restore access to all trails, allowing citizens to return to outdoor activities.

The Deputy Commissioner urged hikers to continue exercising caution, remain mindful of weather conditions, and follow basic safety guidelines during their visits.

Local hikers welcomed the reopening, noting that the trails provide not only recreational opportunities but also a healthy outdoor activity for families and individuals alike.

The district administration assured that it would continue monitoring weather conditions and, if required, would take similar precautionary steps in the future to protect visitors.