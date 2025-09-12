Open Menu

Speaker KP Assembly Congratulates Staff On Authentication Ceremony Of Assembly Business Rules 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Speaker KP Assembly congratulates staff on authentication ceremony of assembly business rules 2025

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Saleem Swati on Friday congratulated the Provincial Assembly Secretariat staff on the successful organization of the grand authentication ceremony of the Procedure and business Rules 2025 and paid tribute to their outstanding administrative arrangements.

Addressing a ceremony here, the Speaker said, "We are all here to serve, and since the Provincial Assembly is the supreme institution of the province, it is the duty of every member as well as every official to perform their responsibilities with sincerity, dedication, and in line with the aspirations of the people."

He further stated that the province’s most significant event was made successful through excellent teamwork, which reflects the immense potential and talent of our people when given the right opportunities.

The speaker reiterated his resolve that as the custodian of the House, he is fully committed to his office and aims to make the Assembly a model institution, while also providing opportunities for the youth to polish and enhance their capabilities.

On this occasion, the officials and staff of the Assembly Secretariat also extended their felicitations to Speaker Babar Saleem Swati on this historic milestone.

They remarked that the Speaker’s broad vision has steered the Assembly in a new and progressive direction, the positive impacts of which will be evident in the future.

