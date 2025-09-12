Open Menu

PSPA Distributes Clean Water Cans In Gujrat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2025 | 05:20 PM

PSPA distributes clean water cans in Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Punjab Saaf Pani Authority (PSPA), in collaboration with the district administration, distributed jerry cans of clean drinking water among residents of the Baradari area affected by recent rains and urban flooding.

According to a district administration spokesperson, the initiative was aimed at ensuring the availability of safe and hygienic drinking water in the flood-hit localities.

The spokesperson added that citizens lauded the timely support and cooperation extended by the PSPA.

