SAFCO Microfinance Wins Global Islamic Finance Award 2025 In Malaysia
Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2025 | 05:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) SAFCO Microfinance Company has been honored with the Global Islamic Finance Award (GIFA) 2025 in recognition of its Islamic and Shariah-compliant financial services.
The award was conferred at a grand ceremony held in Kuala Lumpur, where SAFCO was acknowledged as the Emerging Best Financial Institution of 2025 for its contributions to Islamic finance.
According to a press release issued on Friday, the award was presented to the Founder & CEO of SAFCO Microfinance Company Dr. Muhammad Suleman G. Abro by the Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim and Former President of the Republic of Maldives Dr. Muhammad Waheed Hussain.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Suleman G. Abro expressed gratitude and said that winning the Global Islamic Finance Award 2025 was a great honor for SAFCO. He said the award reflected our strong commitment to providing inclusive, ethical and Shariah-compliant financial solutions to underprivileged communities in Pakistan.
He added that financial services not only empower individuals but also uphold the values of truth, honesty, equality and sustainability. “Such awards further strengthen our resolve to advance innovative financial structures so that we can play a more effective role in building prosperous and sustainable societies,” he remarked.
Dr. Suleman G. Abro said the achievement highlighted SAFCO’s prominent role in the field of Islamic financial services, noting that the company was the first Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) in Pakistan to introduce Islamic financial services.
He added that this milestone reaffirmed SAFCO’s mission of promoting Shariah-compliant financial inclusion, innovation and best practices.
