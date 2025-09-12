Open Menu

SAFCO Microfinance Wins Global Islamic Finance Award 2025 In Malaysia

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2025 | 05:10 PM

SAFCO Microfinance wins Global Islamic Finance Award 2025 in Malaysia

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) SAFCO Microfinance Company has been honored with the Global Islamic Finance Award (GIFA) 2025 in recognition of its Islamic and Shariah-compliant financial services.

The award was conferred at a grand ceremony held in Kuala Lumpur, where SAFCO was acknowledged as the Emerging Best Financial Institution of 2025 for its contributions to Islamic finance.

According to a press release issued on Friday, the award was presented to the Founder & CEO of SAFCO Microfinance Company Dr. Muhammad Suleman G. Abro by the Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim and Former President of the Republic of Maldives Dr. Muhammad Waheed Hussain.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Suleman G. Abro expressed gratitude and said that winning the Global Islamic Finance Award 2025 was a great honor for SAFCO. He said the award reflected our strong commitment to providing inclusive, ethical and Shariah-compliant financial solutions to underprivileged communities in Pakistan.

He added that financial services not only empower individuals but also uphold the values of truth, honesty, equality and sustainability. “Such awards further strengthen our resolve to advance innovative financial structures so that we can play a more effective role in building prosperous and sustainable societies,” he remarked.

Dr. Suleman G. Abro said the achievement highlighted SAFCO’s prominent role in the field of Islamic financial services, noting that the company was the first Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) in Pakistan to introduce Islamic financial services.

He added that this milestone reaffirmed SAFCO’s mission of promoting Shariah-compliant financial inclusion, innovation and best practices.

Recent Stories

Serdal International launches new passenger auto f ..

Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros

15 minutes ago
 Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall f ..

Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment

20 minutes ago
 Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers i ..

Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August

30 minutes ago
 UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air ..

UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike

32 minutes ago
 UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish autho ..

UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish authorities

45 minutes ago
 UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister discuss bi ..

UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations

1 hour ago
UAE summons Israeli Deputy Head of Mission, condem ..

UAE summons Israeli Deputy Head of Mission, condemns blatant attack, hostile sta ..

1 hour ago
 OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food ..

OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food security in Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz urgeseEarly completion of cross-examina ..

PM Shehbaz urgeseEarly completion of cross-examination in defamation case agains ..

2 hours ago
 Arab, African parliaments denounce Israeli attack ..

Arab, African parliaments denounce Israeli attack on Qatar, genocide in Gaza

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ showcases automotive investment opportunitie ..

RAKEZ showcases automotive investment opportunities at IAA Mobility 2025 in Germ ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Cybersecurity Council announces 2nd edition of ..

UAE Cybersecurity Council announces 2nd edition of 'CyberQ' conference this Nove ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan