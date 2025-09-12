Simly Dam reaches full capacity, spillway gate to be opened at 5 pm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The authorities have announced the opening of one gate of Simly Dam’s main spillway by two feet at 1700 hours Friday, following the reservoir’s rise to its maximum conservation level of 2315.45 feet.

According to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) press release, the controlled release is expected to result in an outflow of approximately 1700 cusecs, just 4 percent of the dam’s total discharge capacity—ensuring safe water management while minimizing downstream impact.

All relevant departments and stakeholders have been advised to make necessary arrangements. As per established protocol, telephonic alerts are being issued to downstream communities, supplemented by siren warnings to ensure public awareness and safety.

Officials emphasized that the measure is precautionary and part of routine dam operations during peak water levels. The situation is being closely monitored, and further updates will be provided as necessary.