Open Menu

Simly Dam Reaches Full Capacity, Spillway Gate To Be Opened At 5 Pm

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Simly Dam reaches full capacity, spillway gate to be opened at 5 pm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The authorities have announced the opening of one gate of Simly Dam’s main spillway by two feet at 1700 hours Friday, following the reservoir’s rise to its maximum conservation level of 2315.45 feet.

According to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) press release, the controlled release is expected to result in an outflow of approximately 1700 cusecs, just 4 percent of the dam’s total discharge capacity—ensuring safe water management while minimizing downstream impact.

All relevant departments and stakeholders have been advised to make necessary arrangements. As per established protocol, telephonic alerts are being issued to downstream communities, supplemented by siren warnings to ensure public awareness and safety.

Officials emphasized that the measure is precautionary and part of routine dam operations during peak water levels. The situation is being closely monitored, and further updates will be provided as necessary.

Recent Stories

Serdal International launches new passenger auto f ..

Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros

1 minute ago
 Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall f ..

Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment

6 minutes ago
 Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers i ..

Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August

17 minutes ago
 UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air ..

UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike

18 minutes ago
 UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish autho ..

UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish authorities

32 minutes ago
 UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister discuss bi ..

UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations

46 minutes ago
UAE summons Israeli Deputy Head of Mission, condem ..

UAE summons Israeli Deputy Head of Mission, condemns blatant attack, hostile sta ..

1 hour ago
 OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food ..

OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food security in Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz urgeseEarly completion of cross-examina ..

PM Shehbaz urgeseEarly completion of cross-examination in defamation case agains ..

2 hours ago
 Arab, African parliaments denounce Israeli attack ..

Arab, African parliaments denounce Israeli attack on Qatar, genocide in Gaza

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ showcases automotive investment opportunitie ..

RAKEZ showcases automotive investment opportunities at IAA Mobility 2025 in Germ ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Cybersecurity Council announces 2nd edition of ..

UAE Cybersecurity Council announces 2nd edition of 'CyberQ' conference this Nove ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan