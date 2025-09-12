Class-IV Employees’ Association KP Opposes Privatization, Demands Job Security
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2025 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The All Pakistan Class-IV Employees’ Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday strongly opposed the provincial government’s decision to abolish 17,000 permanent Class-IV posts and shift them to a daily-wage basis, terming the move a violation of workers’ basic rights.
The stance was taken during a meeting held at Government Higher Secondary school No.1 Peshawar City under the chairmanship of the Association’s Provincial President, Afser Khan Kheshgi.
Representatives from Laki Marwat, Mansehra, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Swat, Malakand, Buner, Kohat, DI Khan, and Swabi participated.
Speakers rejected the government’s plan to privatize schools, colleges, and hospitals, and called for regularization of landowners serving in educational and health institutions.
They demanded the restoration of permanent posts, enforcement of the 33 percent clerical quota, withdrawal of pension cuts, and provision of DRA allowances similar to the Federal government.
Afser Khan Kheshgi warned that if the demands were not accepted, conventions would be organized across the province and a decisive protest would be staged in front of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.
Other leaders, including Munir Fida and Qaiser Muhammad, also addressed the gathering and urged the government not to deprive low-grade employees of their livelihood, stressing that such measures would further worsen unemployment in the province.
