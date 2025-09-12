DC visits flood relief camps, reviews facilities for affectees

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr Farhan Farooq visited flood relief camps set up at Baqirpur, Fattuwali, Bait Ahmad Mozah Bakhtiari, and Balla Jhullan in Uch Sharif to review the ongoing rescue and relief operations.

He inspected the facilities at the camps and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements. At the flood relief camp in Balla Jhullan, he distributed gifts among children on behalf of the Chief Minister and interacted with men and women to inquire about the services being provided.

Dr Farhan said that as per the directions of the Punjab government, all basic necessities including food, clean drinking water, medical assistance, shelter, and sanitation are being ensured at the camps. He added that arrangements have been made separately for men, women, and children, with special attention also given to children’s education and recreational activities.

The Deputy Commissioner further stated that steps are also being taken for the livestock of flood-affected families, with sufficient fodder and green feed available to minimize their economic losses. He directed the concerned departments to extend full cooperation to the affectees and address their grievances on a priority basis.

Moreover, under the DC’s instructions, a flood relief camp is also being established at Government High school Jhangiwala for the rehabilitation of displaced families. It may be noted that the Punjab government has set up dozens of relief camps across the province where flood affectees are being provided with all possible facilities on the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.