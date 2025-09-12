Open Menu

Secretary Inspects Flood Protection Works At Panjnad Headworks

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Secretary inspects flood protection works at Panjnad Headworks

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Special Secretary Irrigation South Punjab Kanwar Ejaz Khaliq Razaqi visited Panjnad Headworks to review ongoing flood protection measures.

During the visit, he received a detailed briefing from the officials concerned. Chief Engineer Bahawalpur Irrigation Zone, Chief Engineer Development Zone Lahore, and Superintending Engineer Bahawalpur Canal Circle were also present. The Special Secretary inspected Left Marginal Bund from Burji 000+0 to 000+68, where repair and maintenance work is underway. He also reviewed flood-fighting activities at J-Head Spur located at Burji 500+6.

He directed the officials to further accelerate the pace of work and ensure timely completion of all protective measures.

Later, he visited Shakrani Flood Bund (Burji 000+0 to 000+5), where erosion caused by flood wave action is being controlled. The Special Secretary also inspected Jhangra Flood Bund, where protective dowel construction by the Irrigation Department is in progress. On the occasion, Kanwar Ejaz Khaliq Razaqi instructed the field staff to ensure all possible precautionary steps so that floodwater does not overflow the embankments under any circumstances.

