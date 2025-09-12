- Home
Truck Owners' Association Urges Immediate Repatriation Of Stranded Vehicles From Afghanistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2025 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) President of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mini Mazda Truck Owners Association, Latif Gul, on Friday expressed concern over more than 2,000 trucks stranded in Afghanistan for the past month after transporting Afghan nationals returning to their homeland.
He said that Afghan authorities have not permitted their return, leaving hundreds of Pakistani drivers and conductors stuck across the border in difficult conditions.
“Our drivers have been away from their homes for a month, while truck owners have already exhausted their earnings in meeting daily expenses,” he added.
Latif Gul noted that delays in border crossing have increased operational costs, resulting in higher fares for Afghanistan-bound vehicles.
He warned that under such conditions, truck owners and drivers would no longer be willing to transport passengers to Afghanistan.
He further cautioned that if the issue is not resolved at the earliest, the association would be compelled to block Ring Road in Peshawar and halt the movement of all containers bound for Afghanistan.
He urged both the governments of Pakistan and Afghanistan to ensure the immediate repatriation of stranded vehicles and drivers.
