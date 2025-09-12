Open Menu

Safeguarding Flood Affected People Govt’s Priority: Abdul Aleem

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Safeguarding flood affected people govt’s priority: Abdul Aleem

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has said that safeguarding lives and property of flood affected people is top preference of the government.

During his visit to Jalalpur Pirwala on Friday, he said all institutions concerned are put on board to deal with the flood emergency.

He stated that everyone here must work together in this difficult time to overcome the challenges emerged through flash flood. The minister inspected the breaching point on the National Highway Authority (NHA) road and was briefed about the situation.

He directed the NHA authority to remain vigilant and hold close coordination with the district administration.

He noted that the timely decision by the NHA to open the breach helped protect the local population with relatively saving their property as well.

The minister also reviewed relief activities for flood affectees and visited the camps established at Boys High school Jalalpur Pirwala as well as the temporary embankment in the area.

Recent Stories

Serdal International launches new passenger auto f ..

Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros

15 minutes ago
 Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall f ..

Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment

20 minutes ago
 Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers i ..

Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August

31 minutes ago
 UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air ..

UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike

32 minutes ago
 UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish autho ..

UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish authorities

46 minutes ago
 UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister discuss bi ..

UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations

1 hour ago
UAE summons Israeli Deputy Head of Mission, condem ..

UAE summons Israeli Deputy Head of Mission, condemns blatant attack, hostile sta ..

1 hour ago
 OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food ..

OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food security in Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz urgeseEarly completion of cross-examina ..

PM Shehbaz urgeseEarly completion of cross-examination in defamation case agains ..

2 hours ago
 Arab, African parliaments denounce Israeli attack ..

Arab, African parliaments denounce Israeli attack on Qatar, genocide in Gaza

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ showcases automotive investment opportunitie ..

RAKEZ showcases automotive investment opportunities at IAA Mobility 2025 in Germ ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Cybersecurity Council announces 2nd edition of ..

UAE Cybersecurity Council announces 2nd edition of 'CyberQ' conference this Nove ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan