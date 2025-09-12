Safeguarding Flood Affected People Govt’s Priority: Abdul Aleem
Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2025 | 05:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has said that safeguarding lives and property of flood affected people is top preference of the government.
During his visit to Jalalpur Pirwala on Friday, he said all institutions concerned are put on board to deal with the flood emergency.
He stated that everyone here must work together in this difficult time to overcome the challenges emerged through flash flood. The minister inspected the breaching point on the National Highway Authority (NHA) road and was briefed about the situation.
He directed the NHA authority to remain vigilant and hold close coordination with the district administration.
He noted that the timely decision by the NHA to open the breach helped protect the local population with relatively saving their property as well.
The minister also reviewed relief activities for flood affectees and visited the camps established at Boys High school Jalalpur Pirwala as well as the temporary embankment in the area.
Recent Stories
Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros
Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment
Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August
UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike
UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish authorities
UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations
UAE summons Israeli Deputy Head of Mission, condemns blatant attack, hostile sta ..
OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food security in Bangladesh
PM Shehbaz urgeseEarly completion of cross-examination in defamation case agains ..
Arab, African parliaments denounce Israeli attack on Qatar, genocide in Gaza
RAKEZ showcases automotive investment opportunities at IAA Mobility 2025 in Germ ..
UAE Cybersecurity Council announces 2nd edition of 'CyberQ' conference this Nove ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Safeguarding flood affected people govt’s priority: Abdul Aleem5 minutes ago
-
SAFCO Microfinance wins Global Islamic Finance Award 2025 in Malaysia6 minutes ago
-
Class-IV employees’ association KP opposes privatization, demands job security6 minutes ago
-
Truck owners' association urges immediate repatriation of stranded vehicles from Afghanistan6 minutes ago
-
FJWU begins work on 'Excellence in Higher Education' project6 minutes ago
-
All Margalla hiking trails reopened for citizens after rain closures6 minutes ago
-
PM performs groundbreaking of T-Chowk Flyover Project15 minutes ago
-
DC visits flood relief camps, reviews facilities for affectees16 minutes ago
-
Speaker KP Assembly congratulates staff on authentication ceremony of assembly business rules 202516 minutes ago
-
Simly Dam reaches full capacity, spillway gate to be opened at 5 pm16 minutes ago
-
Secretary inspects flood protection works at Panjnad Headworks16 minutes ago
-
PA deputy speaker visits flood relief camp at Jhangiwala16 minutes ago