Safeguarding flood affected people govt’s priority: Abdul Aleem

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has said that safeguarding lives and property of flood affected people is top preference of the government.

During his visit to Jalalpur Pirwala on Friday, he said all institutions concerned are put on board to deal with the flood emergency.

He stated that everyone here must work together in this difficult time to overcome the challenges emerged through flash flood. The minister inspected the breaching point on the National Highway Authority (NHA) road and was briefed about the situation.

He directed the NHA authority to remain vigilant and hold close coordination with the district administration.

He noted that the timely decision by the NHA to open the breach helped protect the local population with relatively saving their property as well.

The minister also reviewed relief activities for flood affectees and visited the camps established at Boys High school Jalalpur Pirwala as well as the temporary embankment in the area.