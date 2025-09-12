FJWU begins work on 'Excellence in Higher Education' project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) has initiated work on the Excellence in Higher education collaborative project.

Following the recently held ‘Capacity Building Workshop’ at the university, a team was constituted to further endeavor with the project.

The workshop is proving to be a significant step toward elevating the academic standards of Pakistani universities and aligning them with international benchmarks.

Three universities including FJWU, University of the Punjab, Lahore and GC University, Lahore have been initially selected for the pilot project, which will be expanded to other universities in future.

The workshop was led by prominent academic Prof. Dr. Rahat Munir, HoD Accounting and Corporate Governance at Macquarie business school, Australia, and Chairperson of the Chairs of Accounting and Finance (CAFF) across Australia and New Zealand.

He focused on enhancing quality assurance, securing international accreditation, improving university rankings, and refining teaching methods, academic programs, and student services. Dr. Rahat Munir, also a member of the Education board of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand, stressed the need for Pakistani universities to adopt forward-thinking educational and research approaches.

He highlighted the impact of AI and technology, urging a shift from traditional systems to prepare students for future, undefined careers.

He has called on Vice Chancellors and faculty to lead this transformation with adaptable strategies.

Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza (TI), FJWU’s Vice Chancellor, emphasized moving from conventional teaching methods to globally relevant methods, preparing graduates for emerging jobs. She underscored the importance of financial investment, saying it drives academic and economic value. She also thanked the Higher Education Minister, Punjab for selecting her university for the project.

The workshop drew participation from senior leaders like Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan (HI) of PHEC, Ghulam Farid of HED Punjab, and other VCs, who discussed funding challenges, praised Dr. Rahat Munir's Western insights, and urged HEC/PHEC for increased support.

The top brass from FJWU to proceed with the project includes Prof. Dr. Sarwat Rasool, Dean, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Malik Gulam Bahlol, Dean, Faculty of Education, Prof. Dr. Azra Yasmin, Senior Reporting Faculty of Law, Commerce, Management and Administrative Sciences, Prof. Dr. Nargis, Department of Computer Science, Dr. Ishrat, Director ORIC, Dr. Farooq, Chairperson Department of Business Administration and Dr. Bushra Yasmeen, Director QEC.

The team will focus on key areas including International Accreditation, Global Rankings, and the Assurance of Learning Process.