All Options Available To Defuse Tension Created By War Mongering India: Minister For Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif
Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2025 | 11:54 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that all options are available to defuse tension created by war mongering India.
If India takes the risk in coming days, Pakistan is fully prepared to respond to rival country in a befitting manner, he said while talking to a private television channel.
International powers are in-touch with India and Pakistan, he said. India wants to black-mail Pakistan over water issue, he stated.
In reply to a question, he said India had been playing drama before any elections. About support from China to defuse tension, he said China has a history of supporting Pakistan on all important matters.
