All possible steps to be taken for welfare of labour class: Saba Sadiq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Saba Sadiq, MNA on Thursday expressed the commitment that the present government will take all possible steps for welfare of labour class.

In her message marking the International labour day, she said that all possible steps were being taken to ensure implementation of minimum wages law for labour.

She said that the goal of rapid, inclusive and sustainable growth could only be realised due to efforts of hardworking, dedicated and committed workforce.

The Federal Government, she added, was fully committed to taking all measures, in cooperation with the provincial governments, to enhance the welfare of workers and their families as well as to raise their standards of living.

"We understand very well that only a healthy, happy, well-educated and well-paid workforce will enable Pakistan to attain its full social and economic potential, and this is what we are working towards with complete sincerity of purpose.

Paying tribute to the hard work of both male and female workers, she said that it is because of them that the economy continues to move forward.

She said reforms are underway to ensure a safe and healthy working environment, as well as to guarantee proper training for workers.

Saba Sadiq said the government was training youth in various skills and ensuring their certification to improve their chances of securing employment opportunities abroad.

She reiterated the government’s resolve to protect the rights of work force and provide them maximum facilities.