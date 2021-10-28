All preparations complete to disburse Ehsaas relief cash in Harnai next week: Sania Nishtar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr Sania Nishtar Thursday said that all necessary preparations have been completed to disburse Ehsaas Relief Cash in Harnai district of Balochistan next week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr Sania Nishtar Thursday said that all necessary preparations have been completed to disburse Ehsaas Relief Cash in Harnai district of Balochistan next week.

Talking to media persons here, Dr Sania said that "Ehsaas is all set to disburse Rs12,000 cash subsistence to all families of earthquake hit Harnai, as an immediate relief".� The one-off payments will be made to families through biometrically enabled Ehsaas payment system. Special payment sites are also being set up across the district for cash disbursal.� Dr Sania lauded the cooperation and support extended by Chief Secretary Balochistan, Armed Forces, other stakeholders and Ehsaas team in Balochistan to mobilize arrangements for Ehsaas cash disbursement.

Immediately after the earthquake, Dr Sania visited Harnai to gauge the level of support needed from the Federal government on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Following the visit and her meetings with stakeholders, she had also announced the federal government's relief package for all families of Harnai, after the PM's approval.

Under the Ehsaas' shock-responsive registry, the registration desks have also been opened in affected areas of Harnai to register the households under Ehsaas.