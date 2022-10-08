UrduPoint.com

All Set For Celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Across Northern Sindh

Published October 08, 2022

All set for celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) across northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) is being celebrated northern Sindh on Sunday with religious reverence and fervour, renewing the pledge to follow the true teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

The day would begin with special prayers for development, safety, peace, unity and brotherhood amongst the followers of Holy Prophet (PBUH). It would be a public holiday. Special security arrangements would be made to maintain law and order in northern Sindh on the occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal. Naat khawani and processions have been planned by various social and religious organizations to express devotion and pay tribute to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on his birth anniversary.

Newspapers and magazines would publish special supplements, while television channels and radio stations has arranged the special `Naatia Mushairas' and quiz programmes on Seerat-e-Mustafa (PBUH).

All major government and private buildings, residential plazas, markets, mosques, roundabouts have been tastefully decorated. Mahafil-e-Milad and public meetings are being held in different parts of the country, while faithful would actively participate in the programmes organized by different local, religious and social organisations.

District administrations of the Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jaccobabad, Kashmore- Kandhkot and other districts and police have also been directed to take extra security for avoiding any untoward incident.

