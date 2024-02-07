All set for holding fair, peaceful polls in DI Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The polling for the general elections will commence in Dera Ismail Khan at 8 am and continue without any break until 5 pm

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The polling for the general elections will commence in Dera Ismail Khan at 8 am and continue without any break until 5 pm.

The polling material was handed over to the polling staff at Ratta Kulachi Stadium under the supervision of Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Zafrul islam Khattak, Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad, Returning Officer NA-44 Syed Gulfam Abbas Shah, and staff of the Election Commission.

Dera Ismail Khan comprises two National Assembly and five Provincial Assembly constituencies.

During the electoral process, 5473 police personnel besides Pakistan Army and FC personnel have been deployed to perform security duties for the peaceful conduct of the polls across the district.

A total of 821 polling stations including 282 male, 262 female, and 277 combined polling stations have been established for all eight Constituencies in Dera Ismail Khan, where 8500 polling staff will be on duty.

Out of the 821 polling stations, 158 polling stations have been declared as normal, while 551 are sensitive, and 112 are highly sensitive.

The total number of registered voters in NA-44 is 3,91,882, with 2,08,481 male voters and 1,83,401 female voters.

In constituency NA-45, the total number of registered voters is 3,20,473, with 1,74,261 male voters and 1,46,212 female voters.

The number of registered voters in Provincial Assembly constituency PK-111 is 2,34,334, including 1,07,509 male voters and 92,825 female voters.

In PK-112, the number of registered voters is 1,61,566, with 86,871 male voters and 74,695 female voters.

In PK-113, there are 1,87,596 registered voters, including 99,371 male voters and 88,225 female voters. In PK-114, the number of registered voters is 1,45,330, with 79,037 male voters and 66,293 female voters.

In PK-115, there are 1,84,894 registered voters, including 1,01,441 male voters and 83,454 female voters.

Dera Ismail Khan has been divided into five zones for security, and 61 Quick Response Force teams have been prepared. Each zone has been put under command of SP headquarters, SP City, SP Sadar, SP Investigation, and SP CTD.

APP/slm-akt