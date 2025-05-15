All steps to be taken to resolve traders’ problems: CPO Hamdani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani on Thursday assured that all steps would be taken to resolve the problems of citizens, especially the traders.

The CPO directed the senior police officials to hold meetings with the traders concerned and ensure their problems were resolved.

He gave the directive during a meeting with the representatives of Traders Association here at the Police Headquarters.

The Senior Superintendent of Police Operations, Chief Traffic Officer, divisional SPs and SDPOs were also present in the meeting.

Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, Sharjeel Mir, Sheikh Hafeez, Sajid Butt, Chaudhry Yasir, Munir Baig and other office-bearers represented the Traders Association.

At the outset, both the sides paid tribute to the Pakistan Army for robust defence of the country against Indian aggression.

All institutions, the business community, civil society and the entire nation stood with the Pakistan Army, which achieved a historic victory over the enemy, they observed.

During the meeting, the Traders Association representatives praised the Rawalpindi Police for its excellent performance in controlling crimes in the district.

Shahid Ghafoor Paracha said business activities increased in Rawalpindi with the reduction in crime.

“There is an ideal law and order situation in Rawalpindi,” Sharjeel Mir said, adding they would work with the police for the betterment of citizens.

Sheikh Hafeez commended the Rawalpindi Police for what he said its control over crimes like car and motorcycle theft.

The CPO issued immediate orders for the resolution of problems pointed by the Traders Association office-bearers.

He said the convenience of citizens is the top priority of police and the suggestions of the business community in that regard were welcome.

He observed that the traffic situation in Rawalpindi was better than before. The police had ensured effective control over drugs and other major crimes, he said, adding a major crackdown was being carried out against street crimes like drugs.

He thanked the business community for its cooperation in the crackdown against encroachments. “Police and traders will work together to eliminate begging and rehabilitate drug addicts,” he added.