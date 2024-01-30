Ameer JI Karachi leads rally during election campaign in NA-249 Karachi

Open Menu

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman led the rally taken out by his party in connection

with the election campaign in the National Assembly Constituency-NA 249 Liaquatabad district Central

here on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Hafiz Naeem who will contest the general election 2024 from two NA Constituencies

in Karachi NA-246 and NA-250, addressed the people at Dakhana Chowrangi, Muhammadi Chowk, Choona Depo,

Sindhi Hotel and other places.

He called upon the youth of his party to go door-to-door and on every street to contact the people including their relatives, loved ones, and friends to request them to exercise votes in favor of JI candidates.

He said that JI's election symbol “Tarrazoo” is the sign of the people of Karachi and the sign of progress.

People should come out of their homes on February 8 and exercise their votes in favor of JI-backed candidates, he appealed.

President Liaquatabad Market Association Babar Khan Bangash welcomed Hafiz Naeemur Rahman on his arrival at the Dakhana Chowrangi and flowers were showered on him.

The youth on the occasion raised enthusiastic slogans while the residents of the area welcomed the Jamaat-e-Islami leaders.

He also appreciated the efforts of JI's NA-249 candidate Muslim Pervaiz and candidate for PS 127 Muhammad Masood Ali Khan.

Chairman UC-1 Shahabuddin, Chairman UC 06 Moeen Abbas Madani, Chairman UC 4 Ubaid Ahmed Khan, and other notables were also present on this occasion.

