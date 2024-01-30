Ameer JI Karachi Leads Rally During Election Campaign In NA-249 Karachi
Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 09:49 PM
Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman led the rally taken out by his party in connection
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman led the rally taken out by his party in connection
with the election campaign in the National Assembly Constituency-NA 249 Liaquatabad district Central
here on Tuesday.
On the occasion, Hafiz Naeem who will contest the general election 2024 from two NA Constituencies
in Karachi NA-246 and NA-250, addressed the people at Dakhana Chowrangi, Muhammadi Chowk, Choona Depo,
Sindhi Hotel and other places.
He called upon the youth of his party to go door-to-door and on every street to contact the people including their relatives, loved ones, and friends to request them to exercise votes in favor of JI candidates.
He said that JI's election symbol “Tarrazoo” is the sign of the people of Karachi and the sign of progress.
People should come out of their homes on February 8 and exercise their votes in favor of JI-backed candidates, he appealed.
President Liaquatabad Market Association Babar Khan Bangash welcomed Hafiz Naeemur Rahman on his arrival at the Dakhana Chowrangi and flowers were showered on him.
The youth on the occasion raised enthusiastic slogans while the residents of the area welcomed the Jamaat-e-Islami leaders.
He also appreciated the efforts of JI's NA-249 candidate Muslim Pervaiz and candidate for PS 127 Muhammad Masood Ali Khan.
Chairman UC-1 Shahabuddin, Chairman UC 06 Moeen Abbas Madani, Chairman UC 4 Ubaid Ahmed Khan, and other notables were also present on this occasion.
Recent Stories
Two inspectors of Anti-Encroachment Cell suspended
Shehbaz promises diverse development projects for Lahore upon returning to power
May-9 cases: ATC grants permission to investigate Fawad Chaudhry in jail
AJK President condoles demise of Surraya Khurshid
Moonis Elahi declared PO in money laundering case
Security staff to strike at major German airports
ECP imposes Rs 966,000 in fines on candidates,officials in KPK
Election campaign in full swing at NA-145
ECP seeks report from Chief Secretary, IG regarding Sibi blast
MQM-P announces support for GDA candidates in Sanghar
UPS says it will cut 12,000 jobs, closes challenging year
Sardar Yousuf vows to continue work for development, welfare of people
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two inspectors of Anti-Encroachment Cell suspended33 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz promises diverse development projects for Lahore upon returning to power33 minutes ago
-
May-9 cases: ATC grants permission to investigate Fawad Chaudhry in jail33 minutes ago
-
Moonis Elahi declared PO in money laundering case44 minutes ago
-
ECP imposes Rs 966,000 in fines on candidates,officials in KPK41 minutes ago
-
Election campaign in full swing at NA-14541 minutes ago
-
ECP seeks report from Chief Secretary, IG regarding Sibi blast41 minutes ago
-
MQM-P announces support for GDA candidates in Sanghar41 minutes ago
-
Sardar Yousuf vows to continue work for development, welfare of people41 minutes ago
-
Secretary MoFEPT chairs 1st Inter-Provincial Secretaries meeting40 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt enhances minimum wage for contingency staff41 minutes ago
-
V.C Inaugurates newly established two departments of BDS41 minutes ago