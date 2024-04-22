ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON Engr Amir Muqam"s visit to Gilgit Baltistan, scheduled for April 24, was postponed due to unavoidable official engagements in Islamabad.

A new date would be announced soon, said a press release.

This would be Engr Amir Muqam’s first visit to Gilgit Baltistan since assuming charge as Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan.

During visit, Federal Minister will meet Governor Gilgit-Baltistan, Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Cabinet members, Chief Secretary and senior officials of Gilgit Baltistan government.

The federal minister said that he will talk to the higher authorities about the problems of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.