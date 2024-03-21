ANF Recovers 107 Kg Drugs In Six Operations; Arrests 10 Accused
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2024 | 02:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations across the country managed to recover 107 kg drugs and arrested 10 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.
He said, 74 hashish-filled capsules were recovered from a passenger going to Doha at Multan Airport and two facilitators were also arrested during the operation.
16.8 kg opium and 33.6 kg hashish were recovered from two suspects arrested near Motorway Toll Plaza Sheikhupura.
In third operation, 8.4 kg opium and 18 kg hashish were recovered from the possession of an accused netted near Tandlianwala in Faisalabad.
16.8 kg hashish was recovered from two accused rounded up in Gluian Mor Daska.
11 kg hashish was recovered from Zakhakhel Khyber area and 2 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects arrested near Sher Shah Toll Plaza Multan.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
