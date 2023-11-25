ANF recovers 1550 kg drugs in 15 operations; arrests 14 accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 15 operations across the country managed to recover 1550 kg drugs and arrested 14 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman.

He informed that, in an operation at Bacha Khan International Airport, ANF recovered 1593 grams Ice drug from trolley bag of a passenger. The accused was leaving for Qatar by flight number QR-601.

In another operation, 792 grams heroin was recovered from a parcel booked for Britain at the courier office in Lahore.

36 kg opium and 28.8 kg hashish were recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad. During the operation, two suspects were also arrested.

18 kg opium and 12 kg hashish were recovered from a truck stopped near Sangjani toll plaza Islamabad while two drug smugglers were netted.

4.8 kg hashish and 1 kg Ice were recovered from a vehicle checked near Shershah Toll Plaza Multan while an accused was arrested.

2.4 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near Vehari Chowk, Multan.

970 grams Ice was recovered from an accused arrested from a passenger bus in Dera Ghazi Khan.

7 kg hashish was recovered at Jinnah International Airport Karachi from a parcel sent from Quetta.

520 kg opium, 80 kg heroin and 650 kg hashish were recovered from the ‘Gali Pani Gai Pishin’ area.

The spokesman said that 2834 grams opium was recovered from a parcel booked for Canada at a courier office located in Rawalpindi.

101 Ice-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a passenger arrested at Bacha Khan International Airport. The accused, a resident of Khyber, was leaving for Doha by flight number QR-601.

19.2 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle near Kak Pul area Islamabad. During the operation, three accused, residents of Abbottabad, including a woman, were netted.

150 kg hashish was recovered from two vehicles checked near Saranan Bazar Pishin while a suspect was also arrested during the operation.

8 kg hashish and 2 kg Ice were recovered from the possession of an Afghan national rounded up near Lakpas Toll Plaza Quetta.

3 kg opium and 1 kg Ice concealed in secret cavities of a vehicle were recovered on GT Road Peshawar. A resident of Peshawar was arrested during the operation.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act while further investigations are under process.